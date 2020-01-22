Health News Roundup: FDA approves Horizon's drug for thyroid; Michigan residents use over water contamination and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA approves Horizon's drug for thyroid eye disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Horizon Therapeutics Plc's treatment for thyroid eye disease, the agency said on Tuesday. The decision makes teprotumumab the first approved treatment for the vision-threatening autoimmune disorder, in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye become inflamed and expand.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Flint, Michigan residents sue over water contamination

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday let residents of Flint, Michigan pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the city and government officials that accused them of knowingly allowing the city's water supply to become contaminated with lead. The justices turned away two appeals by the city and the state and local officials of a lower court ruling that allowed the lawsuit to move forward. The lower court rejected a demand for immunity by the officials, finding that they violated the residents' right to "bodily integrity" under the U.S. Constitution by providing the tainted water after switching water sources in a cost-cutting move in 2014.

Australia to screen some China flights warns new virus difficult to stop

Australia will begin screening passengers arriving from a Chinese city in a bid to stop the spread of a new virus, the country's chief medical officer said on Tuesday, although authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent. Chinese authorities have confirmed more than 200 people have caught the coronavirus, which can cause a type of pneumonia that has killed four people in the central city of Wuhan.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling that the Obamacare healthcare law does not violate the U.S. Constitution. The brief order means that the court, even if decides to take up the case at a later date, is almost certain not to hear arguments or issue a ruling in its current term, which ends in June. The court's refusal to intervene on an expedited basis means that the fate of Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance, will remain uncertain for an extended period of time - at least until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Men's military service may shape wives' experience of widowhood

Among older widows, wives of military veterans are less likely to say they feel lonely and more likely to report having strong social support, a small U.S. study suggests. Researchers analyzed survey data from more than 400 older women, about two-thirds of whom had been married to men who had ever served in the U.S. military. The study team found that having supportive friendships before and after the death of their husbands seemed to explain lower rates of loneliness in the military widows.

U.S. health officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus

A U.S. resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. CDC officials said it is preparing for more U.S. cases of the coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and raised its travel alert for Wuhan to a level 2, calling for enhanced precautions. Under that alert level, the CDC recommends travelers to Wuhan should avoid contact with sick people, animals or animal markets.

Posthumous sperm donation should be allowed, say UK experts

Men in Britain should be allowed to donate sperm after they die to meet growing demand from couples seeking fertility treatment, medical experts say. Posthumous sperm donation is technically feasible and morally acceptable, the specialists said in a review published in the Journal of Medical Ethics on Tuesday. They argue it should be seen as organ and other tissue donations as a way of relieving the suffering of others.

Sunscreen ingredients really do seep into the blood. Is that bad?

Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have shown that active chemicals in sunscreens can readily soak into the bloodstream, confirming the need for more testing on whether these products are safe, the researchers said on Tuesday. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, replicates findings of a pilot study by FDA scientists in May. That touched off a flurry of questions over the safety of sunscreens, Dr. Adam Friedman, chairman of dermatology at George Washington University, said in a telephone interview.

Germany and Poland discuss new action to prevent swine fever

Germany and Poland are discussing new action to prevent the spread of the pig disease African swine fever (ASF) in wild boars in Poland close to the German border including border fences and increased hunting of the animals, Germany's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of ASF in wild boars in December, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said. The disease was found only 30 kilometers from Germany, one of Europe's major pork exporters.

China virus spreads to U.S., curbing travel plans and spooking markets

The toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China rose to six deaths on Tuesday and the first case was reported in the United States, sending markets tumbling on fears of economic damage as tourists canceled travel plans and airports stepped up screening. The virus struck as millions of Chinese prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year, heightening contagion risks. Many in China scrambled to buy face masks to protect themselves from the previously unknown, flu-like infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

