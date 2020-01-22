Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. chief justice juggles dual roles during Trump impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 03:04 IST
U.S. chief justice juggles dual roles during Trump impeachment trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts pulled double duty on Tuesday as he juggled dual responsibilities at the Supreme Court and President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

His long day began in the familiar confines of the ornate marble-fronted Supreme Court building before he headed across the street to the U.S. Capitol to preside over the full opening session of the impeachment trial. On home turf, Roberts, 64, oversaw back-to-back Supreme Court arguments in the morning. Roberts walked up to the mahogany bench, looking calm, and scanned the audience before taking his seat and donning his reading glasses. He appeared relaxed and engaged as the lawyers in front of him argued their cases before the nine justices.

Roberts welcomed each new attorney sworn in by the court clerk with a smile. And when the arguments began he listened closely, shifting his gaze periodically from papers before him to the lawyer who was speaking. On two occasions, Roberts made quips that prompted laughter in the courtroom. The first case involved whether a convicted felon's sentence for illegal gun possession should be increased under a federal law based on his previous convictions for drug trafficking. The second was a fight between companies over whether their legal dispute should be heard by an Alabama court or an international arbitrator in Germany.

Roberts then shifted gears and changed venues, walking into the Senate clutching a couple of large binders. Senators must decide whether to remove Trump from office after the House of Representatives impeached him last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

As expected, Roberts stayed in the background. Unlike at the court, his impeachment role - mandated by the U.S. Constitution - is largely ceremonial. It appears he wants to keep it that way. Sitting at a dais in the Senate chamber, Roberts unobtrusively oversaw the process, asking lawyers for Trump and the Democratic-led House to speak when required, while granting motions to take recess breaks.

A rare reference to Roberts' day job came via Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, one of the House "managers" presenting the case against Trump. Schiff urged the 100 senators in the Republican-majority chamber to take on the role of jurors, not to act as judges in an appeals court reviewing work already done by a lower court.

"You are not appellate court judges," Schiff said, before turning to Roberts. "OK, one of you is."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan start new life in Canada with media spat

Victoria Canada, Jan 22 AFP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess near their seaside bolthole. Following their shock exit from life...

Toyota recalls 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because air bags may not deploy in crashes

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes. The recall, which includes 2.9 million U.S. vehicles, covers 2011-2019 Cor...

UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey

Britains duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday to launch a survey of peoples views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official duties in the wake of the rift over Prince Harry.The Duches...

Despite Sanders-Warren rift, gender talk largely absent from 2020 campaign trail

In the wake of a flap with Democratic rival Bernie Sanders over gender and electability, Elizabeth Warren made no direct mention this weekend in Iowa of the history-making potential of her candidacy as a woman seeking the White House.That s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020