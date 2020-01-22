Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA will change demography of Assam: Lawyer Vikas Singh

As the Supreme Court began hearing petitions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior advocate Vikas Singh said the new law will change the demography of Assam as it will grant citizenship to "Hindu infiltrators".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:44 IST
CAA will change demography of Assam: Lawyer Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh (left) and Patal Kanya Jamatia (right). Image Credit: ANI

As the Supreme Court began hearing petitions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior advocate Vikas Singh said the new law will change the demography of Assam as it will grant citizenship to "Hindu infiltrators". Appearing for Assam Advocate Association, who has challenged CAA, Vikas Singh said he is hoping that the Apex Court would stay the Act, which triggered protests in several parts of the country including northeastern states.

"Nobody can stop the state from passing any resolution and even some states have said they are not going to implement CAA. Then the only option left with the Centre will be to dismiss the state government saying that it is breaking down the constitutional machinery," he told ANI. "But how many state governments they will dismiss as Opposition is in power in many states comparatively to BJP-ruled states. Such a situation will compel the Central government to rethink the issue," Singh said.

The advocate said that there was a "hidden agenda" behind the new Act. Patal Kanya Jamatia of People's Front Of Tripura President, who filed the petition against the Citizenship law said: "We filed the case in December last year. Today is the first hearing. We have a problem, illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in Tripura. We are strongly against CAA as it will give citizenship legally to illegal Bangladeshi migrants. It threatens national security." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

7 villagers killed in Jharkhand: Police

Seven villagers have been killed in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand for allegedly opposing Pathalgarhi, police said on Wednesday. Inspector General of Police Operation Saket Kumar Singh said that the police reached Burugulikera villag...

Forgot your password? Not having one safer: WEF study

With weak or stolen passwords accounting for an average of four out of five global data breaches, a new study has said it is safer not to have a password. The new report released by the World Economic Forum, here during its 2020 annual meet...

Naqvi interacts with locals in Srinagar, says there's positive environment

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk here on Wednesday, as part of the central governments outreach programme in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. A...

UPDATE 1-Crisis-hit Lebanon's new cabinet to meet for first time

Lebanons new cabinet is due to meet for the first time on Wednesday, bearing a message of support from the United Nations as ministers begin the urgent task of addressing an unprecedented economic crisis.The government, under Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020