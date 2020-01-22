Union Cabinet approves Model MoU for mutual recognition of foreign certificates

Union Cabinet has approved a Model Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) prepared by Shipping Ministry which empowers it to enter into agreements with other countries for mutual recognition of certificates. "Shipping Ministry has prepared a model MoU which was sanctioned by Cabinet today. It gives power to the Ministry to enter into an agreement with other countries for mutual recognition of certificates," said Union Information and Technology Minister, Prakash Javadekar.

"It will increase employment opportunity for the youth," he added. "The mutual recognition of academic qualification is the new beginning. It is a practice of good governance," said Javadekar. (ANI)

