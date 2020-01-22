Italy's Di Maio has resigned as 5-Star leader - party source

Luigi Di Maio has resigned as leader of Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement, a party source said on Wednesday, underlining the deep divisions in the party and adding to uncertainty for the fractious ruling coalition.

Di Maio, who is foreign minister, informed 5-Star's other ministers of his decision at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said. He will announce it publicly at an event due to begin in Rome at 1700 (1600 GMT), the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.