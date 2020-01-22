Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Di Maio has resigned as 5-Star leader - party source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:09 IST
Italy's Di Maio has resigned as 5-Star leader - party source
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luigi Di Maio has resigned as leader of Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement, a party source said on Wednesday, underlining the deep divisions in the party and adding to uncertainty for the fractious ruling coalition.

Di Maio, who is foreign minister, informed 5-Star's other ministers of his decision at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said. He will announce it publicly at an event due to begin in Rome at 1700 (1600 GMT), the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

RBL Bank Q3 profit slips 69 pc to Rs 70 cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent dip in its net profit at Rs 69.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of rise in bad loans. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 225.20 crore in October...

UPDATE 4-Sainsbury's turns to retail boss as CEO checks out

Sainsbury has picked retail and operations director Simon Roberts to succeed CEO Mike Coupe, the architect of the British supermarket groups failed bid for rival Asda who will step down in May after six years at the helm.Roberts task will b...

'New method uses heart rate to identify real faces from computer generated ones'

Researchers have developed a novel method to differentiate between computer-generated and natural human faces using peoples heart rate as the discriminating feature, an advance that may lead to new strategies in digital forensics. According...

Father questions criteria after Manu Bhaker ignored for Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award

Shooting sensation Manu Bhakers father Ramkishan on Wednesday questioned the selection criteria after the shooting ace was not considered for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 17-year-old has won a plethora of medals in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020