Saudi prince had 'possible involvement' in hacking of Bezos phone - UN experts
UN experts said on Wednesday that they had information pointing to the "possible involvement" of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone in 2018.
A joint statement from Agnes Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, the UN's special rapporteur for free expression, said that allegation "demands an immediate investigation by the U.S. and other relevant authorities."
Saudi officials have called the allegations absurd.
