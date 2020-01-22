Left Menu
4 drug peddlers arrested with Rs 54 L worth of heroin in Delhi

Police nabbed 4 drug peddlers with Heroin worth Rs 53.9 lakh here on Wednesday.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-01-2020 20:04 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:04 IST
4 drug peddlers arrested with Rs 54 L worth of heroin in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Police nabbed four drug peddlers with heroin worth Rs 53.9 lakh here on Wednesday. "Head constable Santosh and constable Pardeep were checking vehicles at Jharoda Border Picket, Najafgarh - Bahadurgarh Road. At around 9 am, a white colour Tata Safari car bearing number HR-12 U0087 came from Bahadurgarh, Haryana side. It was signalled to stop, but the driver did not slow down and instead tried to run away. An alert constable Pradeep immediately moved the barricade to obstruct the Tata Safari car. As a result, the car stopped," the police said in a release.

During the search of the car, one polythene bag containing drug-like material was found under the front seat and four persons later identified as Amit Sikka (24), Mohit (24), Lakshay (22) and Amit (24) were sitting in the car. The polythene was found containing 77 Grams Heroin, which cost around Rs 53.9 Lakhs in Indian currency in the international market.

Police have been directed to intensify vehicle checking at Interstate Borders area and remain alert in view of coming Republic Day programme and ensuing Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

