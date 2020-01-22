Left Menu
NGT seeks DDA response on setting up authority on Yamuna cleaning

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:24 IST
The National Green Tribunal Wednesday sought response from the DDA on whether to set up a Work Front Management Authority on the cleaning of the Yamuna river. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought Delhi Development Authority's response on Yamuna Monitoring Committee's (YMC) suggestion on setting up of the Work Front Management Authority under DDA.

In its report, as noted by the tribunal, the YMC suggested that in view of lapse of time and new challenges, a new mechanism may need to be developed under the aegis of DDA to be assisted in appropriate manner to deal with all the relevant issues relating to the river front. The bench further sought responses from the Delhi Chief Secretary, DDA, DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), PWD (Public Works Department), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Cantonment Board, Delhi's Municipal Corporations on YMC's suggestion for entrusting the functions of management of all the drains in Delhi to a single agency.

It directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report to the YMC by February 7 containing at least 10 generic and representative models which are techno-economically feasible and can be implemented after customization to the YMC. The tribunal passed the direction noting that a report filed by YMC in this regard did not mention the generic and representative models which could be customised, adapted and adopted to the natural scenario including the drains.

"The YMC may include the report with its comments in its report to be submitted to this Tribunal before the next date," the bench said. The tribunal further directed the Haryana government to take remedial action regarding untreated discharge of sewage into river Yamuna at Faridabad, and directed the state Chief Secretary to file a report in this regard.

All the reports have to be send to the tribunal at judicial-ngt@gov.in before February 18, the next date of hearing. It noted that the YMC has observed that the survey of drains was required to ascertain the places where phyto/bio remediation is viable for which a survey team may complete the exercise within one month. "In the second phase, the work may have to be assigned," it noted.

The NGT had on July 26, 2018 formed a monitoring committee on the cleaning of Yamuna. The bench had appointed retired expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra as members of the committee.

The NGT had earlier rapped the Delhi Jal Board over cleaning of the Yamuna and had said there has been no "meaningful progress" on the ground in the last three years. The green panel had said pollution in the Yamuna was of serious concern as it was highly contaminated with industrial effluents and sewage.

