Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davinder Singh brought to Jammu by NIA

The Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was brought to Jammu by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:48 IST
Davinder Singh brought to Jammu by NIA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was brought to Jammu by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday. Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh had on Monday said that the Bangladesh visits of Davinder Singh, who was arrested with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists a few days back, are being investigated. The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN Ramanathapuram TN, Jan 22 PTI Three men with suspected links to the ISIS and connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA were arrested here on Wednesday, polic...

South African army drops charges against hijab-wearing officer

Cape Town, Jan 22 AFP The South African army on Wednesday dropped charges against an officer who had been indicted for wearing a Muslim headscarf under her military beret, lawyers said. Major Fatima Isaacs was criminally charged in June 201...

"It's the pension, stupid!" Retirement row ignites Irish election

Longstanding plans to increase Irelands statutory retirement age and the knock-on effects on pension payments have become an unexpected issue ahead of the Feb. 8 election, putting the government on the back foot.Prime Minister Leo Varadkar ...

Tata Comm makes no provision for Rs 6,633 cr AGR dues as matter sub-judice

Tata Communications, in which the government holds 26.12 per stake, on Wednesday said that it has made no provision for the telecom departments demand of Rs 6,633 crore for AGR dues as the Supreme Court order did not include appeal of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020