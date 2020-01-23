U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a visit to Jamaica on Wednesday cautioned nations against taking "easy money" from China, warning it could be counterproductive.

Pompeo questioned what good such money would bring if it "feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law".

