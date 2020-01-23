Left Menu
Another case registered against Aditya Rao for hoax call to terminal manager of Mangaluru Airport

One more case has been registered against Aditya Rao, who was arrested for planting an IED at Mangaluru Airport, for a hoax call to the terminal manager of the airport on January 20, police said.

Aditya Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

One more case has been registered against Aditya Rao, who was arrested for planting an IED at Mangaluru Airport, for a hoax call to the terminal manager of the airport on January 20, police said. "One more case has been registered against Aditya Rao at Bajpe Police station for a hoax call to the terminal manager of Mangaluru International Airport on January 20," said PS Harsha, Mangalore Commissioner of Police.

Earlier, Harsha informed that Rao, who surrendered before Bengaluru Police after planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport, is now in the custody of Mangaluru Police. "Our investigation team arrested Aditya Rao in Bengaluru in connection with the planting of an explosive device at Mangaluru Airport on January 20. We produced the accused before Bengaluru's first JMFC court and the court issued a transit warrant," said Harsha.

"We have brought him to Mangaluru from Bengaluru, now the accused is in our custody, our investigation team will interrogate him. We will investigate all aspects. He will be produced before Mangaluru 6th JMFC Court," he added. Rao hails from Udupi and has engineering and MBA degrees.

According to the police, the IED was recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on January 20. It was later defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad. (ANI)

