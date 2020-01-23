Left Menu
NGT directs CPCB to submit compliance report on its order banning nylon and synthetic manja

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a compliance report on the implementation of its direction imposing a complete ban on kite string made of nylon or any synthetic material. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked CPCB to submit the report within three months.

The tribunal noted that despite its direction, the prohibited thread continues to be manufactured, sold and used. "In view of the above allegations, we consider it necessary to require CPCB to ascertain the status of compliance of the said directions from all the States/UTs and furnish a consolidated report to this tribunal within three months by e-mail. All the States/UTs may furnish such information to the CPCB within one month," the bench said.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on May 19. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Khalid Ashraf seeking execution of its July 11, 2017 order prohibiting the use of thread made of nylon, synthetic material and/or coated with a synthetic substance which is non-biodegradable for kite flying.

According to the applicant, the directions are not being enforced and several accidents have taken place resulting in deaths or accidents, including the death of a four-year girl in Delhi. The NGT in its order had directed all state governments to prohibit the "manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use" of synthetic manja or nylon threads and all other synthetic threads used for flying kites.

The green panel had clarified that the ban order would apply on nylon, Chinese and cotton manja coated with glass. The judgment had come on the plea filed by animal rights body People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and others which had contended that 'manja' posed a grave threat to humans and animals as every year a number of deaths are caused by it.

"Due to 'manja' being coated with glass, metals and other sharp material, these strings act as good conductors of electricity, increasing the probability of detached manja strings stuck in power lines, electrocuting kite flyers and passers-by coming into contact with these strings," the petition had said. PETA had averred that minor children were engaged by the cottage industry for the manufacture of 'manja' which caused respiratory problems as they inhaled harmful substances which were extremely detrimental to their health.

