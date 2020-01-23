Left Menu
Development News Edition

MeToo: Delhi HC asks Instagram account holder if it will represent victims

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:40 IST
MeToo: Delhi HC asks Instagram account holder if it will represent victims
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court has asked an Instagram account holder, who posted sexual harassment allegations by a woman against artist Subodh Gupta, whether she/he wants to represent the anonymous victim in the defamation case filed by Gupta. The anonymous victim has yet not been arrayed as a party in the case, while the identity of the person running Instagram account '@herdsceneand', which published the allegations in the wake of #MeToo movement, has been kept secret on court's directions.

A bench of Justice R S Endlaw on Wednesday asked the account holder to inform by February 4 why she/he was interested in protecting the identity of the victim, and whether she/he would like to impede herself/himself in representative capacity on behalf of all the anonymous women who had shared their stories through her/his Instagram account. The bench further asked whether the account would reveal the names of all those women so that they can be impleaded as parties.

It added that the issue of maintaining anonymity or holding an in-camera trial to further the same will be deiced at the later stage, post impleadment of parties. The court's directions came after the counsel for the account holder said that she/he was only a "whistleblower", a neutral platform intended to bring out the instances of sexual misconduct and harassment in the art fraternity, as part of the #MeToo movement.

"If defendant Number 1 (account user) is interested in providing an identity of the said person then it should either represent such person(s) or such person(s) should be impleaded as a party to the suit...," the judge said. The account holder stated that in the absence of an internal committee to deal with such instances, the victims of sexual harassment wrote to it about their personal experiences, knowing that the anonymity would protect them from retaliation in the hands of influential members of the art fraternity.

Gupta had filed a defamation suit against 'Herdsceneand' and others last year, following the publication of anonymous sexual harassment allegations against him. In the written statement filed before the court, 'Herdsceneand' has claimed that she/he has been a part of the arts fraternity for over 10 years, both in India and abroad, and "cared deeply about the space of women in this profession".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of flights cancelled after Kazakh capital snowstorm

Dozens of flights were canceled Thursday after a snowstorm hit Kazakhstans capital Nur-Sultan amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Strong winds began battering the city of one million on Wednesday evening, leading to flights to Frankfurt, M...

Pranab Mukherjee delivers Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture on electoral processes

Election Commission of India today organised the 1st Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture instituted as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner of India. Sh Sen had served as the first Chief Election Commissioner of India from 21st March...

Hyderabad FC extends Adil Khan's contract by next 3 years

Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023. Im happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and belie...

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus

Beijing, Jan 23 AP China decided on Thursday to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other citie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020