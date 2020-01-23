Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even "bare bones" EU-UK deal will be complex, tough to clinch -diplomats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:11 IST
Even "bare bones" EU-UK deal will be complex, tough to clinch -diplomats
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

Wrapping up even a "bare-bones" deal on the future relationship between the European Union and Britain will be fraught with complexity and, with so little time to get it done, a painful "hard" Brexit on Dec. 31 cannot be ruled out, diplomats said. A basic agreement would have to include a free trade pact, a deal on preserving a "level playing field" of rules and standards to guarantee fair competition, and a governance structure to expand the relationship later.

After Britain formally leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period until the end of 2020 during which it will remain an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a deal on their future relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he will not seek an extension of the transition period. That leaves a tight deadline to avoid a potentially damaging "no-deal" outcome at the end of the year.

An agreement would have to be struck by the middle of October to leave time needed to translate the treaty into the EU's 23 official languages and the possible need for ratification in the bloc's parliaments before year-end. A senior diplomat said he expects little progress in negotiations between the European Commission and Britain in the months ahead, and there will be just a few weeks left after the Brussels summer break to get a deal across the line.

"Usually in the EU things don't get moving until there is a real crisis," the diplomat said on Thursday. Diplomats said an agreement would have to include deals on aviation, transport and fisheries, a politically thorny issue - and one where London could have the upper hand in negotiations because, after Brexit, fishing boats from EU countries will no longer be able to operate in British waters as they do now.

SWISS-MODEL RULED OUT They said other elements could be negotiated and added later because only a "bare-bones" deal is possible in such a short time.

The EU does not want to replicate its arrangement with Switzerland, with which it has more than 100 bilateral agreements to cover various aspects of the relationship. "The idea is to have one treaty by end-2020, which would also have a governance structure and an openness to add supplementary treaties," an EU diplomat involved in the talks said.

The EU is worried that once out of the bloc, Britain may try to undercut EU firms by lowering labor or environmental standards or by subsidizing certain industries. To prevent that, the EU wants a non-regression clause in the new relationship treaty and a joint committee with London that would consider realignments of British rules if EU standards change.

"The more aligned Britain's rules are with the EU's, the better access it will have to the EU's single market," an EU official said. If Britain were to lower its labor, tax, state aid or environmental standards to gain a competitive advantage over EU firms, the EU could revoke its easy access to its market by imposing tariffs, the diplomats said.

If the future relationship treaty only deals with purely EU competencies like trade or fisheries, it could be ratified by the European Parliament only, making the process faster and simpler. But if it includes agreements on aviation, security, transport of mobility of citizens - areas of competence of EU member state governments - national parliaments would have to have a say, increasing the risk of delays and a "no-deal".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020