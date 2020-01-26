UPDATE 1-Canada identifies first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus

Canada declared on Saturday that Toronto Public Health has received notification of the first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus in a resident who recently returned from Wuhan, a city in the Hubei province in central China, the government said in a statement.

"The individual is stable and is hospitalized" the statement added. The individual arrived in Toronto on Jan. 22 and was hospitalized the next day after developing symptoms of respiratory illness.

The victim is a man in his 50s and Ontario health officials said he took private transportation home after getting down at Toronto airport. Ontario health officials said his family members have been put into self-isolation, though the government declined to give the number of people in the family.

Coronavirus has infected more than 1,400 people worldwide with most of them in China. Australia confirmed its first four cases of the new coronavirus in two different cities on Saturday.

Malaysia confirmed four and France reported Europe's first cases on Friday, as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a pandemic.

