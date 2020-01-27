Germany: No signs that Germans in Wuhan area are affected by coronavirus

The German government does not have any indications that Germans in the Wuhan area are affected by a coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday. She added that there were around 90 Germans in the Wuhan area. Wuhan is a Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began.

The foreign minister had earlier said Germany was considering evacuating its citizens from that area.

