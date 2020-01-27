Germany: No signs that Germans in Wuhan area are affected by coronavirus
The German government does not have any indications that Germans in the Wuhan area are affected by a coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday. She added that there were around 90 Germans in the Wuhan area. Wuhan is a Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began.
The foreign minister had earlier said Germany was considering evacuating its citizens from that area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- German
- Foreign Ministry
- Germans
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Germany to post double-digit billion euro surplus for 2019 - Sueddeutsche
More than 400,000 German jobs at risk in switch to electric cars - Handelsblatt
Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan 19 - participants
German government posts record surplus in 2019
UPDATE 1-Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan 19 - participants