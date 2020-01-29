Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. charges three, including Harvard researcher, with lying about China ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 06:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 00:13 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. charges three, including Harvard researcher, with lying about China ties

A Harvard University department chair and two Chinese nationals who were researchers at Boston University and a Boston hospital were charged on Tuesday for lying about their links to the Chinese government.

The charges are part of an aggressive effort by U.S. authorities to block what they say are Chinese efforts to stealing American scientific and technological advances. "This is a very carefully directed effort by the Chinese government to fill what it views as its own strategic gaps," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, as he revealed the charges in a news conference. Prosecutors charged Charles Lieber, chair of Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, with lying about his participation in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which aims to attract research specialists working overseas.

Two Chinese researchers were charged with being agents of a foreign government. They were Yanqing Ye, a Boston University robotics researcher who prosecutors said lied about being in the Chinese army, and Zaosong Zheng, a cancer researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center who was arrested last month allegedly trying to smuggle research samples out of the country. Prosecutors said Ye is a lieutenant in the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which she did not disclose when she obtained a visa to enter the United States. She is accused of passing information on research conducted at Boston University to China's government.

Zheng was arrested last month at Boston Logan International Airport as he tried to leave the United States with 21 vials containing sensitive biological samples in his baggage. He planned to return to China to continue his research there, prosecutors allege. Joe Bonavolonta, in charge of the FBI's Boston field office, said Lieber had received millions of dollars from the Chinese government and that he lied about that to federal investigators and officials at Harvard.

According to a court filing, Lieber made materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to the U.S. Department of Defense about his role in the plan, and to the National Institutes of Health about that role and also his affiliation with Wuhan University of Technology in China. Lieber was charged with one count of making false statements to a U.S. government agency, according to court records. He was not charged with anything related to traditional espionage, Bonavolonta said, adding that investigators were trying to determine if anything other than money motivated his actions.

Harvard and Boston University said through spokespeople that they were cooperating with investigators. "The charges brought by the U.S. government against Professor Lieber are extremely serious," Harvard said in a statement. "Professor Lieber has been placed on indefinite administrative leave."

Lieber was arrested on Tuesday. Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful. Beth Israel officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Lieber, Ye and Zheng are the latest in a series of academics the United States has criminally charged for their dealings with China. In August, federal prosecutors charged a University of Kansas researched for failing to disclose ties to a Chinese university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

Seven killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Odisha

At least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus coming from Rayagadas Tikri village in Odisha met with an accident due to fog on Wednesday. Seven people have been killed and 40 are injured in the accident. Injured h...

As hanging date remains uncertain, Nirbhaya's mother suggests rule to avoid delay in justice

As uncertainty looms over when convicts in the gruesome Nibhaya case will be hanged, her mother on Wednesday said the government and Supreme Court should formulate guidelines under which accused in the same matter file their review or mercy...

Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party BJP shortly. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020