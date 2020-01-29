U.N. chief committed to Middle East peace based on pre-1967 borders

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is committed to helping Israel and the Palestinians broker peace on the basis of U.N. resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on pre-1967 borders, his spokesman said in a statement after the United States unveiled its plan.

One such U.N. resolution was adopted by the Security Council a month before U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. The resolution demanded an end to Israeli settlements, with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by former U.S. President Barack Obama's administration.

