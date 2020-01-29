Peru judge orders Keiko Fujimori to return to jail for 15 months

A Peruvian judge on Tuesday ordered that opposition leader Keiko Fujimori return to jail for 15 months as prosecutors continue a money-laundering investigation against her, part of a corruption case surrounding the financing of her presidential campaigns.

Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, had already spent 13 months in jail, but Peru's top constitutional court ordered her release in November. Prosecutors appealed that decision.

No charges have been filed against her and she denies any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

