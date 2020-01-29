Father, son arrested in connection with 65-year-old woman's murder in Madurai

The district police on Tuesday arrested two persons, Ramar and his son Sathish, in connection with the murder case of a 65-year-old woman in Madurai. The woman has been identified as C Angammal of Kulukutinayakanur.

According to police, the incident happened on January 25 after an altercation broke out between Angammal and Sathish's family. Ramar's family wanted to arrange Sathish's marriage with a relative of Angammal. However, Angammal objected to the marriage and caused obstructions.

During a heated argument between the two parties, the sexagenerian was pushed to the ground which led to her death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

