Kazakhstan suspends transport links with China over virus
Kazakhstan is suspending all forms of travel to and from neighboring China, the Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday as an outbreak of a new coronavirus continued to widen.
The government has also suspended the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
