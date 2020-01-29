Two get five years RI for failing to save injured man's life

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted and sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for failing to save an accident victim's life by taking him to a hospital on time. In an order issued last week, district judge R V Tamhanekar held Kalyan residents Sunil Ramesh Kot (37) and Swapnil Narayan Kot (31), guilty of the charges under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge sentenced the duo to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 10,000 each. Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre informed the court that the deceased Anil Dagadu Randive used to drive the auto-rickshaw owned by Sunil Kot.

On April 16, 2016, the accused lodged a complaint of theft with the police after Randive did not return his autorickshaw, she said. While searching for the vehicle two days later, the accused duo found Randive lying injured on the road towards Koparkhairne, she said, adding that instead of taking him directly to a hospital, the accused moved around with him in another autorickshaw.

When they finally took Randive to Rukmanibai Hospital in Kalyan, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Mhatre said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.