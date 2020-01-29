Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two get five years RI for failing to save injured man's life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:03 IST
Two get five years RI for failing to save injured man's life

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted and sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for failing to save an accident victim's life by taking him to a hospital on time. In an order issued last week, district judge R V Tamhanekar held Kalyan residents Sunil Ramesh Kot (37) and Swapnil Narayan Kot (31), guilty of the charges under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge sentenced the duo to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 10,000 each. Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre informed the court that the deceased Anil Dagadu Randive used to drive the auto-rickshaw owned by Sunil Kot.

On April 16, 2016, the accused lodged a complaint of theft with the police after Randive did not return his autorickshaw, she said. While searching for the vehicle two days later, the accused duo found Randive lying injured on the road towards Koparkhairne, she said, adding that instead of taking him directly to a hospital, the accused moved around with him in another autorickshaw.

When they finally took Randive to Rukmanibai Hospital in Kalyan, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Mhatre said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020