Health ministry's special secy reviews preparedness of states, UTs on coronavirus

Special Secretary in the Health Ministry Sanjeeva Kumar on Wednesday chaired a video conference with the health secretaries of various states and Union Territories (UTs) and Airport Health Organisation Officers and reviewed the preparedness for prevention and management for coronavirus. The meeting was attended by health secretaries of the states with 21 identified airports, health secretaries of the states bordering Nepal and Airport Health Organisation Officers, according to an official statement.

Dr. Rajiv Garg, DGHS and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NCDC were also present during the video conference. Kumar informed that various advisories and guidelines have already been issued by the Health Ministry to all the States and UTs and regular monitoring on the status of preparedness is being taken place at the highest level.

At airports, states UTs reported that the thermal and symptomatic screening has been initiated at all identified airports. Thermal screening sensors are operational and few more such equipment is being procured, the statement said. The immigration and other staff members at the airports have been sensitised and dedicated ambulances are placed at the airports.

Deployment of medical and para-medical staff is also being done for round-the-clock service. Self-declaration forms are available and signages are being placed at prominent places at all airports. Seven central teams have visited the respective states and helped to strengthen the preparedness too.

At hospitals, states and UTs reported that isolation wards have been made identified and readied to face any contingency. Personal Protection Equipment and masks are available in adequate quantity in all the states and UTs, the statement said. The states need to regularly assess the requirement of personal protection equipment and masks and undertake necessary procurement to ensure sufficient supply.

Tertiary hospitals are also identified for these airports and the protocols for contact tracing are followed and timely collection and transportation of samples from suspected cases to NIV, Pune is being done. States bordering Nepal reported that adequate steps have been taken at the land check posts, and people contacts and meetings have been organised at villages in the bordering areas.

"Awareness is being enhanced through signages in the local language, miking and other media channels. Gram panchayats are being organised to make people more aware of the symptoms, precautions and measures taken by the state governments regarding prevention and management for novel coronavirus," the statement said. "States need to take pro-active preventive measures by creating awareness among the people through local media. Adequate in-flight announcements need to be undertaken to make passengers aware of the symptoms and equipping them to 'Help you to help us'. Call Centre or helpline number need to get popularised through TV, Radio, press releases, social media and other channels," Kumar said.

The Special Secretary assured states of all support from the Health Ministry, including the orientation of medical personnel or staff and other agencies through regular video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.