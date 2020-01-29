5 Naxals arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were arrested on Wednesday from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district during an encounter that took place between them and police personnel. The Naxals were arrested from Perimilibhatthi jungle in Bhamragadh area during an anti-Naxal operation of a C-60 team of police.

After an exchange of fire, the police captured the Naxals, who were trying to escape. The arrested Naxalites have been identified as -- Rainu Wadde (20), Bandu Wadde (25), Sukhram Usendi (40), Doghe Usedi (30) and Keye Wadde (40).

The police have recovered three weapons and material from the possession of the Naxals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

