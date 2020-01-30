Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. bans 13 Salvadorans over 1989 Jesuit priest killings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:20 IST
U.S. bans 13 Salvadorans over 1989 Jesuit priest killings

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday issued a public designation for 13 current and former Salvadoran military officials for what it called gross human rights violations during El Salvador's civil war three decades ago.

Issued for their alleged involvement in the planning and execution of the extrajudicial killings of six Jesuit priests and two others on a university campus in 1989, the designation bars them from entering the United States. The crime is one of the most emblematic of the Central American country's civil war that pitted then-leftist guerrillas the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) against the U.S.-backed Salvadoran army. The FMLN is now a political party.

In a statement, the U.S. Secretary of State said it had "credible information" that the current or former officials were directly or indirectly involved in "a gross violation of human rights or significant corruption." Lisandro Quintanilla, a lawyer representing the military in El Salvador, could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not clear what had prompted the United States to issue the designation. "We value our ongoing working relationship with the Salvadoran Armed Forces, but will continue to use all available tools and authorities, as appropriate, to address human rights violations and abuses around the world no matter when they occurred or who perpetrated them," it said.

El Salvador's civil war lasted from 1980 to 1992. It killed an estimated 75,000 people and left 8,000 more missing. As in neighboring Guatemala, which was also the site of Cold War-era conflict, families of victims and human rights defenders in El Salvador have long sought justice.

In El Salvador, the Supreme Court of Justice declared a 1993 amnesty law unconstitutional in 2016 and ordered lawmakers to create a new law that would guarantee justice and reparation for victims. However, the process has been delayed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman from jail after Putin pardon - TASS

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested...

China's women's football team quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

The decision to quarantine Chinas national womens team in an Australian hotel because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was pre-planned, a top Asian football official said Thursday. The Chinese team is being kept in a Brisbane hotel after ...

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

Japans former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three deca...

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020