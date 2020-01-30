6 arrested, 150 booked for shutting down shops during Saharanpur 'bandh'

The district police have arrested six protestors and booked as many as 150 persons for allegedly forcefully closing shops during a call for "Bharat Bandh" on Wednesday. Four people were arrested at Janakpuri Police Station while two were held at Sadar Bazar Police station.

"During the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations against CAA/NRC, SSP Saharanpur has instructed all officials to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas. In pursuance, 6 people have been arrested under IPC section 151, while more than 150 people are booked. They will be arrested soon," said a statement. The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

