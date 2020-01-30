SC refuses to stay BSP MP's parole to take oath

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with an Allahabad High Court order, which granted two-day parole to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Atul Rai for taking the oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to stay the High Court order, which granted two-day custody parole to the accused in connection with a rape case.

The victim has challenged the Allahabad High Court's January 23, 2020 order. Rai, who won the Lok Sabha elections last year from Ghosi parliamentary constituency in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to take the oath as an MP on January 31.

The accused has been in jail since he surrendered before the court in the matter in June last year. An FIR was registered against Rai at Lanka Police Station in Varanasi on May 1 after a complaint was filed by the victim alleging sexual assault and fraud. (ANI)

