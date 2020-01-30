Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM wants structured debate on every issue in Parliament: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that not just a debate but a structured debate should take place on every issue during Budget Session of Parliament, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi after the all-party meeting held here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:08 IST
PM wants structured debate on every issue in Parliament: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi while speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that not just a debate but a structured debate should take place on every issue during Budget Session of Parliament, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi after the all-party meeting held here on Thursday. The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi was held in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which begins on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others. "The government is ready for debate and discussion. The Prime Minister has said that not just a debate but a structured debate should take place on every issue," Joshi told ANI.

"Several issues including the economy and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were discussed. The Prime Minister has also suggested discussing how India can benefit from the current global economic scenario," he said. Joshi also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement where he drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"The party who killed the Sikhs and Rahul Gandhi, the person who ripped the ordinance, he is using such words for the Prime Minister? He is calling him arrogant? We have seen your arrogance. The people have given you the punishment for the same," Joshi told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China virus cases surpass SARS as big economic hit looms

Infections from Chinas coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the 2002-2003 SARS epidemics total in a fast-spreading health crisis forecast to pummel the worlds second-largest economy. The vast majorit...

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 BH-KANHAIYA-RALLY Before embarking on statewide tour, Kanhaiya detained briefly in Bihar BettiahMotihari Leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Thursday thwarted from a...

HC directs formation of special cells to nab people posting

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to form a special cell in all police stations to track those making derogatory comments against Constitutional authorities on social media and take necessary action. Ju...

SC asks estranged wife of industrialist to look for house of her choice on rent in Mumbai

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Poonam Bhagat, socialite estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to locate a premises of her choice in Mumbai as her estranged husband agreed to pay the rent till the final disposal of their divorce p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020