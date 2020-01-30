Amit Shah asks Delhi Police Commissioner to take strictest action over firing incident in Jamia area

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he had asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take the strictest action over a juvenile opening fire in Jamia area and injuring a varsity student and asserted that no such incident will be tolerated. Shah said in a tweet that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the matter and the guilty will not be spared.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident of firing in Delhi today and have given directions to take the strictest action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, action will be taken seriously and the guilty will not be spared," he said. A Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured after the juvenile opened fire in Jamia area where anti-CAA protests were being held.

The injured Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication, sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.