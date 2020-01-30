Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Spain's PM postpones talks on Catalonia until after regional election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Spain's PM postpones talks on Catalonia until after regional election
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has decided to postpone talks on resolving the political conflict in the restive region of Catalonia until after a planned regional election, the government said on Thursday.

He will still meet the pro-independence head of Catalonia's regional government, Quim Torra, as previously scheduled, on Feb. 6 in Barcelona. The announcement came a day after Torra said he planned to call an early regional election, pending the approval of the regional budget. The ballot is expected to be in late May at the earliest.

In a statement, the Spanish government said it respected Torra's decision to call the election and reiterated its willingness to "start a dialogue with Catalan institutions on resolving the political conflict" - but after a new Catalan parliament and government take office. "The sooner the election happens and produces a new government, the sooner the dialogue will begin," it said.

The Catalan government did not address the postponement directly in a statement released after the announcement but said Torra was seeking at the Feb. 6 meeting with Sanchez to prepare for such talks and would discuss the right of self-determination and an amnesty for the jailed and self-exiled Catalan separatist leaders. "We are convinced that Prime Minister Sanchez will not close any door to dialogue in that meeting, nor exclude any topic," it said, referring to next week's meeting.

Talks between the Spanish and Catalan governments were a condition for Catalonia's left-wing separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) to facilitate Sanchez's appointment as prime minister by Spain's national parliament earlier this month. A top ERC official was critical of the postponement, calling it an "absolute irresponsibility" and a "flagrant breach" of the agreement with the Socialists to allow Sanchez to form a government.

"We don't have time to lose," tweeted Sergi Sabria, saying that at the Feb. 6 meeting date should be agreed for the beginning of the negotiations between both governments. The party's support is crucial for the government's budget proposal to be approved by the Spanish parliament, and ERC has earlier said its support for the bill would depend on the evolution of the negotiations.

Torra's Junts per Catalunya party and ERC, who are partners in the region's ruling coalition, have been at odds lately. Catalonia has been a major driver of Spanish politics since the region unilaterally declared independence in October 2017 following a referendum deemed illegal by courts, prompting Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Rugby confirms schedule for Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020

The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the schedule for the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020.The circuit will be contested over 6 rounds between July and September 2020.The action kicks off with the Kabeberi Sevens on 25-26 July in Me...

UPDATE 1-Iraq says it resumes anti-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition

Iraqs military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which it had halted after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces and Irans retaliatory attacks on bases ho...

Punjab Police Cyber Crime Cell busts multi-crore bank fraud racket, two arrested

Punjab Polices Cyber Crime Cell achieved big success in busting a hi-tech multi-crore Bank fraud racket operating across the state. The fraudster siphoned off the account money in five Bank accounts opened on fake identities and later on wi...

UPDATE 1-Yemen's Houthis offer talks for Sudan prisoner swap via Red Cross -TV

Yemens Houthi movement is ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC, al-Masirah, a television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020