UP govt warns of strict action against organisers of alcohol drinking contest

The Uttar Pradesh government instructed punitive action against the licensees for organising liquor drinking competition to increase their sales, said Excise Department Principal Secretary, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhoosreddy said, "Complaints are being received from various sources about alcohol drinking contests on various model shops and bars."

He said, taking these complaints into consideration, all the licensees have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the provisions of the rules. It is noteworthy that the relevant regulations for the retailing of foreign liquor, beer have the provision that if the licensee lure or lured by buyers to increase their sales or gaming is strictly prohibited.

There is also a provision in the manual that the licensees will follow the general and special instructions issued by the Excise Commissioner and the licensing authority from time to time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

