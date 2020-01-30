India-Bangladesh joint exercise 'SAMPRITI-IX' to be conducted in Meghalaya from Feb 3

The ninth edition of joint military training exercise between India-Bangladesh -- SAMPRITI-IX will be conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya from February 3 to February 16. "As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation, a joint military training exercise SAMPRITI-IX is being conducted at UMROI, Meghalaya, India from February 3 to February 16, 2020," a defence ministry release said.

The statement stressed that Exercise SAMPRITI is an important bilateral defence cooperation endeavour between India and Bangladesh and will be the ninth edition of the exercise which is hosted alternately by both countries. "During the joint military exercise SAMPRITI-IX, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) will be conducted. For both the CPX and FTX, a scenario where both nations are working together in a Counter-Terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter," it said.

The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will initially get familiar with each other's organizational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, joint tactical exercise will be conducted wherein the battle drills of both the armies will be practiced. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a Counter-Terrorist Operation in a controlled and simulated environment.

According to the statement, in addition, to understand each other at the tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasized to strengthen military trust and cooperation between two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.