Yediyurappa meets Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. BJP MP and Chief Minister's son BY Raghavendra was also present here.

Yediyurappa is likely to meet other senior leaders in the national capital. The Chief Minister on Wednesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, to discuss the much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state. (ANI)

