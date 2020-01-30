Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil´s Bolsonaro fires aide who flew on Air Force jet from Davos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:39 IST
Brazil´s Bolsonaro fires aide who flew on Air Force jet from Davos

President Jair Bolsonaro fired his deputy chief of staff for the second time this week, after the official used a Brazilian Air Force plane to fly from Davos, Switzerland, to New Delhi last week. The costly trip has drawn extensive public criticism amid mounting allegations of corruption by Bolsonaro's administration.

Bolsonaro first fired the official, Vicente Santini, on Tuesday when he returned from a state visit to India, calling his use of the plane "completely immoral." Santini was reassigned to another position by Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni. After heightened public outcry, Bolsonaro told reporters on Thursday he was firing Santini definitively and said that the main policy area run by Lorenzoni´s office, the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), would be moved to the Economy Ministry.

Loss of authority over this key program, aimed at drawing local and foreign investors into infrastructure projects, marks a fall from grace for Lorenzoni. He was one of the first lawmakers to back Bolsonaro´s presidential bid, but has been unable to muster support in Congress for many of the administration's policies, including a bid to restructure the government. Santini flew from the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps on an Air Force Legacy executive jet to join Bolsonaro´s visit to India, even though such flights are reserved for ministers and other higher-ranking authorities. The scandal adds to speculation Lorenzoni will be dropped from Bolsonaro's Cabinet, which political analysts have been predicting for months.

According to the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper, the flight cost Brazilian taxpayers 740,000 reais ($177,000), not welcome news for a government that says it is committed to fiscal belt-tightening and fighting corruption. Only two other aides were on the plane, the paper reported. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader elected in 2018 on a pledge to clean up Brazilian politics, has been hurt by accusations his tourism minister committed electoral fraud and a money-laundering investigation into his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, a former Rio de Janeiro state lawmaker.

The PPI program has been reassigned to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who is working to speed up the privatization of state companies, reduce the government´s budget deficit and restore confidence in Brazil´s finances. The Economy Ministry´s Privatization Secretary Jose Salim Mattar will be running the program, starting Monday, government sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy -prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the vi...

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020