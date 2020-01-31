Protestors detained from outside Delhi Police Headquarters

Delhi Police on Friday detained the protesters from outside old Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO who gathered to condemn the firing incident in Jamia area. Heavy security deployed in the area were seen detaining protestors and pushing them in buses in order to remove them from the area.

The protestors were sitting outside the police Headquarters since last evening to voice their anguish after a student was injured in a firing incident near Jamia Millia Islamia university yesterday. Earlier in the day, traffic movement near the Police Headquarters was closed for vehicular movement in the view of the protest.

The protest comes in wake of the Jamia firing incident, where a person brandished a gun in presence of heavy police force deployment and fired towards the marching Jamia Millia Islamia university students. Before the incident, Delhi Police had said sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was "no permission". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

