Left Menu
Development News Edition

French PM Philippe to stand in local Le Havre elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:23 IST
French PM Philippe to stand in local Le Havre elections
Image Credit: Flickr

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday that he would stand in local elections in the northern port city of Le Havre, while adding he would still seek to remain as PM if President Emmanuel Macron continued to back him.

"I have decided to be a candidate for the mayoral elections in Le Havre," he told the local Paris-Normandie newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Other government ministers have dropped out of plans to stand as mayor in forthcoming local elections in March, in order to avoid losing their ministerial positions. Ministers have often had to choose between either a high-profile city mayor's role or being a cabinet minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports about disruption in adoption cases termed as incorrect

The Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA has termed media reports about figures of disruption in adoption cases during the last five years as incorrect. It said that in recent days, there have been a number of media reports giving the f...

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....

Subramanian says Economic Survey's theme is wealth creation, combines old with new

The Economic Survey 2020 is a synthesis of old and new ideas and shares contemporary evidence with ancient ideas, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Subramanian said that the...

Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syrias northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020