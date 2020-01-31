FM tables Economic Survey, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the House. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament was briefly interrupted by the Opposition members when he began speaking about the amended Citizenship Act. Later, Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Rajya Sabha.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

