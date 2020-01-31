UK govt wants Canada-style free trade deal with EU - spokesman for PM Johnson
The British government has been clear it is seeking a Canada-style free trade agreement with the European Union after Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
The spokesman was responding to a report in The Times newspaper which said Johnson is ready to accept the "off-the-shelf" trade model that was first proposed by Chief European Union negotiator Michel Barnier.
