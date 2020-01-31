Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop entry of J-K MPs in Parliament

A petition was filed in Delhi High Court seeking direction to stop the entry of the MPs from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament, contending they lost their locus standi after the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:08 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop entry of J-K MPs in Parliament
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition was filed in Delhi High Court seeking direction to stop the entry of the MPs from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament, contending they lost their locus standi after the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. According to the petitioner, on August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was disbanded and in its place, two Union Territories were formed, therefore the MPs representing the State in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha lost their locus standi to sit in the Indian Parliament.

The plea, filed by one professor from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Gani Bhat, who has sought the 10 Members of Parliament from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state should be stopped from entering and occupying seats in the Indian parliament forthwith. The petitioner, in his plea, said that MPs are representatives of the people of their States or Union territories.

"But when there is no State or Union territory there cannot be any representation of that non-existent State or Union territory in the Indian Parliament. On 5th August 2019, the State of J-K was disbanded and in its place, two Union territories were formed. Accordingly, the MPs representing the State in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha lost their locus standi to sit in the Indian Parliament," the petitioner said. He further added that their continuation in the Parliament is illegal and unconstitutional for all practical purposes.

The petitioner said that Parliament of India abrogated the temporary Article 370 of the Constitution of India, canceled separate constitutions, separate flag, separate laws and separate status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the State into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. He further added that the four Rajya Sabha members and six Lok Sabha members from the erstwhile State continued holding their seats in the Indian Parliament, unabashedly, illegally and immorally, even after the August 5, 2019, when the State of J-K ceased to exist, and continued drawing on the Union public Exchequer and enjoying facilities and perks, without any right, logic or reason, which is a total lossand total drain of the Union Public exchequer.

"Thus the presence of the 10 members in the Indian parliament from the erstwhile State is immoral, illegal and unconstitutional," the petition said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senates impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his spokeswoman said.Senators are expected to decide later on Friday whether to ca...

Tennis-Zverev rues missed chances against Thiem

Alexander Zverev rued a series of missed opportunities in his Australian Open semi-final defeat to Dominic Thiem on Friday but left the tournament satisfied with his games overall progress.The German seventh seed went into the match trailin...

BCCI appoints Rudra Pratap Singh as third member of CAC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Friday appointed Rudra Pratap Singh as the third member of the Cricket Advisory Committee members CAC. On Monday, former Cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were selected to th...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020