Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Through the Brexit looking glass: What changes and what stays the same?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:46 IST
EXPLAINER-Through the Brexit looking glass: What changes and what stays the same?
Image Credit: ANI

Brexit is the United Kingdom's biggest geopolitical move in decades. What will change and what will stay the same when Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday at 2300 GMT? POWER

While the United Kingdom remains a member in all but name, it loses its vote in the meetings in Brussels that ultimately decide EU policy on matters ranging from financial services to the definition of a European-made car. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is confident of clinching a new trade agreement with the EU during a transition period that begins on Saturday and runs until the end of 2020.

But mindful that Britain remains subject for now to EU rules and regulations over which it has no say - and Brexit was sold to voters as 'taking back control' from Brussels - Johnson has ruled out extending the transition period beyond this year. The United Kingdom accounts for about 15% of the EU's economy and is its biggest military spender, and the City of London is the world's international financial capital. But the United Kingdom's economy is worth about $2.7 trillion while that of the EU is currently worth $18.3 trillion.

Brussels will try to discern exactly how Johnson plans to overhaul the United Kingdom: will he try to build a competitor just outside the EU by turbo-charging the economy and the City of London, or will he seek closer alignment with the EU? PEOPLE

British and EU citizens will continue to have the right to live and work in each other's countries until the end of the transition period. The British government has told the estimated 3.5 million EU citizens living in Britain that they have until at least the end of December to register to retain their rights.

Johnson has said he will introduce an Australian points-based immigration system after Brexit which he says would allow talented people into the country while barring entry to low-skilled workers. COMPANIES AND CUSTOMS

Customs and regulations for companies trading with the EU will also remain unchanged until the transition period ends. UK customs will then apply for goods coming from the EU as from other third countries. Under the UK's withdrawal agreement with the EU, however, British-ruled Northern Ireland will remain aligned with EU rules to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland, an EU member, that could undermine a 1998 peace deal.

This means there will be no customs checks on the island of Ireland. UK authorities will be in charge of applying EU customs rules in Northern Ireland. TRADE

As soon as the United Kingdom formally leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it can start negotiating trade deals with other countries. The European Union - which accounts for about half of the United Kingdom's trade - and the United States are the government's top targets for securing new trade deals.

A sticking point in U.S. talks will be a British proposal for a unilateral digital services tax, despite a U.S. threat to levy retaliatory tariffs on British-made autos. MONEY

There will in effect be no change for Britain's vast financial services industry dealing with customers in the EU for the next 11 months because of the transition period. All EU financial rules will still be applicable in Britain until the end of December. Banks, asset managers and insurers in Britain will continue to have full, unfettered access to investors in the bloc during that period.

The sector's future access to investors in the EU will be one of the first issues to be discussed and must be finalised by the end of June. The government will be looking for the EU to make what is known as an "equivalence" ruling to allow those firms to continue trading with the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Britons risk having data 'sold to highest bidder' after Brexit, whistleblower warns

By Amber Milne LONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - British peoples data privacy will be hanging in the balance after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the Eu...

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020