Convicts in Nirbhaya case should be hanged immediately: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that convicts in the Nirbhaya case should be hanged immediately and the law should be amended so that in cases of rape, hanging is within 6 months.

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:29 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that convicts in the Nirbhaya case should be hanged immediately and the law should be amended so that in cases of rape, hanging is within 6 months. "I am disappointed that convicts in the Nirbhaya case are using loopholes in the law to avoid getting hanged. They should be hanged immediately. We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, the hanging is within 6 months," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, a Delhi court stayed till further orders the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1. Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had reserved the order in the matter earlier today.

Earlier today, Tihar jail authorities filed a status report in the matter and informed the court that the convicts can be hanged separately adding that convict Mukesh Singh has exhausted all the legal remedies available to him. A Delhi court had earlier issued death warrants for the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma -- for their execution on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

