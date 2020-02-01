Left Menu
Sitharaman quotes Thiruvalluvar's verse on '5 jewels of a good country'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday quoted Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar while presenting the Union Budget 2020 mentioning the 'five jewels' required by a good country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:03 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget in Parliament on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday quoted Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar while presenting the Union Budget 2020 mentioning the 'five jewels' required by a good country.

Quoting the seer's thoughts, Sitharaman read in Tamil: "Pini Inmai Selvam Vilaivu Inbam Emam Ani Enba" and translated it in English saying five jewels are required for a good country, that are -- one which is without illness, one with wealth, it should have good crops, it should have happiness as well as safety and security.

The minister said that the Narendra Modi government has provided all these jewels to the country by its various programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

