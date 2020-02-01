Lieutenant General JS Negi takes over as Indian Military Academy Commandant
Lieutenant General JS Negi on Saturday took over as the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
Lieutenant General JS Negi on Saturday took over as the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
Before this, he was working for the Strategic Forces Command. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Military Academy
- Dehradun
- Strategic Forces Command