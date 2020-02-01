Rigzin Jora appointed as President of Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee
The Congress on Saturday constituted its Ladakh unit and appointed Rigzin Jora as President of Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee.
Asgar Ali Karbalai was appointed as the working president of the Committee.
A statement released by party general secretary KC Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointments along with the other office-bearers.(ANI)
