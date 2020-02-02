UPDATE 1-China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus -White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

"So far the Chinese have been more transparent certainly than in past crises and we appreciate that," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation." However, Beijing has still not responded to U.S. offers of help from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals.

"We have not heard back yet from the Chinese on those offers but we are prepared to continue to cooperate with them," O'Brien said. "We've got tremendous expertise. This is a worldwide concern. We want to help our Chinese colleagues if we can and we've made the offer and we'll see if they accept the offer."

Over 300 people have died in China, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday. Infections in China jumped to 14,380 as of Saturday, it said. At least another 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.