Man shot by police in London was under surveillance
A man shot by police in what they described as a terrorist incident in south London on Sunday was "under active police surveillance", Sky News reported.
"I understand the individual was under active police surveillance at the time of the incident," Sky's defence and security correspondent tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
