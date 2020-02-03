Andhra govt releases Rs 19.73 crore for Millennium Tower at Madhurawada

The government of Andhra Pradesh has released Rs 19.73 crore for the construction of Millennium Tower at Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (Promotions) Department has said.

"The State government has approved the construction of Millennium Tower as per the IT Policy. It has, accordingly, released Rs 19.73 crore for the construction of the tower at Madhurawada area," said an official statement on Monday.

The statement further said: "It is assumed that the government is planning to set its offices in those buildings. It is already known that the government of Andhra Pradesh is in the process of decentralisation of capital, and Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital for the state. It is believed that the government will set up the offices at Millennium Tower." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.