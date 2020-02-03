Minor sexual assault case: Spl court sentences 5 accused to to life imprisonment

Five of the 15 convicts in the sensational case of sexual assault of a minor child at Ayanavaram here were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court here on Monday. Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, Judge R N Manjula of the court for the trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, also sentenced the other 10 convicts to vary terms of imprisonment.

Of the five awarded life term, four would remain in prison till death. Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Abhishek (23) and Palani (40) have been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment until death while Rajasekaran (40) has been sentenced to life with entitlement to be released prematurely on his application.

One of the accused has been sentenced to a seven-year prison term while the other nine have been sentenced to five years Rigorous Imprisonment. The judge had on Saturday convicted 15 of the convicts and acquitted one. Another died during the course of the trial.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired minor girl by a group of 17 people, mostly plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators working in an apartment complex at Ayanavaram here. Police had charged the accused with sections 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 366 (kidnapping), 376-AB, 376-DB, 506 (i) and 506 (ii) of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused for over seven months. The matter came to light after the victim, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15, 2018..

