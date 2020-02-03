Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor sexual assault case: Spl court sentences 5 accused to to life imprisonment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:27 IST
Minor sexual assault case: Spl court sentences 5 accused to to life imprisonment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five of the 15 convicts in the sensational case of sexual assault of a minor child at Ayanavaram here were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court here on Monday. Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, Judge R N Manjula of the court for the trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, also sentenced the other 10 convicts to vary terms of imprisonment.

Of the five awarded life term, four would remain in prison till death. Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Abhishek (23) and Palani (40) have been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment until death while Rajasekaran (40) has been sentenced to life with entitlement to be released prematurely on his application.

One of the accused has been sentenced to a seven-year prison term while the other nine have been sentenced to five years Rigorous Imprisonment. The judge had on Saturday convicted 15 of the convicts and acquitted one. Another died during the course of the trial.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired minor girl by a group of 17 people, mostly plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators working in an apartment complex at Ayanavaram here. Police had charged the accused with sections 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 366 (kidnapping), 376-AB, 376-DB, 506 (i) and 506 (ii) of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused for over seven months. The matter came to light after the victim, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15, 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet offers 'free tickets' to flyers who are travelling to Delhi for voting on Feb 8

SpiceJet on Monday said it is offering hundreds of free tickets, where the base fare will be waived but taxes and other surcharges have to be paid, to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming assembly elections on Febr...

Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopens after closure due to drone

Madrids Barajas airport gradually reopened Monday afternoon after the detection of a drone by two pilots prompted a shutdown for more than an hour, said Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA.Twenty-six flights were rer...

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' wins the best film; Weinstein trial revives #MeToo and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.1917 wins the best film and best director at BAFTA awardsFirst World War drama 1917 was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and d...

Eka collaborates with artisans from Telangana for LFW Summer Resort 2020

Fashion designer Rina Singhs label Eka has joined hands with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd TSCO to create a new collection to be showcased at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. An initiative to em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020