Kerala HC junks plea on electoral rolls for civic polls

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the decision of the State Election Commission to conduct the upcoming local body elections based on the voters' list it had prepared for the 2015 civic body polls. Dismissing the plea filed by IUML leader Sooppy Narikkatteri and other leaders of the Congress-led UDF challenging it, the court said decisions related to voters' list came under the discretionary power of the Election Commission.

Justice Amit Rawal also made it clear it has limitations in interfering in the affairs of the Election Commission. Narikkatteri and the UDF leaders had moved the court after the SEC had issued a direction to the election officers to renew the electoral roll of all local bodies keeping the list of 2015 as the draft electoral roll..

