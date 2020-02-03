Left Menu
Development News Edition

No restraint on free communication during elections: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:44 IST
No restraint on free communication during elections: HC

No restraint can be made on free communication during the process of election, the Delhi High Court has said while refusing to bar a person from circulating messages on a social networking platform against a candidate contesting the upcoming assembly polls. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw refused to pass an ex-parte order to direct a national daily and Internet giant Google to take down alleged defamatory content relating to the candidate from its electronic platform.

The court was hearing a plea by a BJP leader, who is contesting in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election to be held on February 8, seeking to restrain the newspaper, Google and others from publishing or disseminating the alleged defamatory material against him. His counsel contended that a WhatsApp sender be restrained from circulating messages to the effect that the candidate was accused of the offence of rape, as he has been discharged of the charge by a court here.

The high court said though the candidate has been discharged of the offence of rape, he is still accused of the offences under Section 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment), B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and D (stalking), 201 (destruction of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act under which also the FIR has been registered. "The court certainly cannot by its order, direct the allegedly defamatory material to be so dissected," it said.

"It has been held that during election and campaigning for elections, a lot of claims and speeches are made and at least the candidates contesting the election cannot be bound by the promises made by them to the electorate and on the same parity, I feel that any restraint on free communication during the process of election is not envisaged under the law relating to elections," the judge said. The court issued summons to the parties on the suit and listed it for further hearing on February 19.

The candidate has filed a suit in the court seeking direction to the newspaper to take down the offending article, published in 2015, stating that he was accused of molesting and sexually assaulting a woman. The plea said once he has been discharged of the charge of rape, the content on the website of the newspaper to the effect that he had been booked under Section 376 of the IPC, is ex-facie defamatory of him and affects his chances in the ensuing election.

The candidate's counsel contended that since the content of the news item also contained information which is not correct as of today, it is liable to be removed in entirety. The judge, however, said, "I am unable to agree, it is up to the plaintiff to inform its electorate that he has been discharged of the offence under Section 376 IPC."

The court said it cannot be lost sight of the fact that the offences of molestation, sexual harassment, use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and stalking of which he is still accused, are allied to the offence of rape for which he has been discharged. And the impact of other offences, of which he is still accused, on the public is likely to be the same as of offence of which he is discharged. Thus, no case is made out for grant of ex parte order, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Man shot dead by British police wanted girlfriend to behead her parents

The man shot dead by police after wounding two people in a stabbing spree on a busy London street had been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material and had encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. He had also once written a li...

Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. We hope to do this in the near futur...

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020